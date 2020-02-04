UrduPoint.com
IMF European Department Head To Retire In July - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) European Department will retire in July, the fund announced in a press release.

"International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on Monday that Poul Thomsen, European Department Director, will retire at the end of July," the release said.

The IMF noted in the release that the majority of Thomsen's 37-year career at the fund was focused on working on European countries in Washington as well as the Fund's representative in Russia.

Prior to taking up his position as head of the European Department in November 2014, he led programs with European countries affected by the global financial crisis and the and Euro Zone.

