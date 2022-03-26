IMF Executive Board Approves $44Bln Extended Arrangement for Argentina - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board approved a $44 billion extended arrangement for Argentina to strengthen the country's debt sustainability and tackle high inflation, the IMF said in a statement.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 30-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Argentina amounting to SDR 31.914 billion (equivalent to US$44 billion, or 1000 percent of quota)," the statement said on Friday.