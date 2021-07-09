IMF Executive Board Supports Allocating Some $650Mln to Address Global Need for Reserves

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive board has supported the allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth $650 million to address the global need for reserves amid the global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"The IMF Executive Board yesterday concurred in my proposal for a new general SDR allocation equivalent to US$650 billion - the largest allocation in the IMF's history - to address the long-term global needs for reserves during the worst crisis since the Great Depression," Georgieva said in a statement.

"I will now present the new SDR allocation proposal to the IMF's Board of Governors for their consideration and approval. If approved, we expect the SDR allocation to be completed by the end of August," she added.