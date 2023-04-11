Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IMF Expects 'a Little Bit More Complicated' Fiscal Situation In Russia Amid Oil Price Drop

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 07:50 PM

IMF Expects 'a Little Bit More Complicated' Fiscal Situation in Russia Amid Oil Price Drop

Russia is likely to see a drop in revenues and face "a little bit more" difficult fiscal situation due to a decline in the price of Russian oil, the IMF's Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia is likely to see a drop in revenues and face "a little bit more" difficult fiscal situation due to a decline in the price of Russian oil, the IMF's Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

"We've seen that the price of oil sold by Russia in some cases has been substantially marked down compared to other oil indices," Gourinchas said. "We anticipate that the revenues will actually be coming down. The revenues feed into fiscal revenues as well. So that will make the fiscal situation a little bit more complicated from the point of view of the fiscal authorities."

Gourinchas added that it was reflected in some of the Fund's projections for 2023.

In its updated World Economic Outlook out on Tuesday, the IMF revised upward Russia's economic growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to 0.7% for 2023, but lowered its forecast by 0.8 percentage points to 1.3% for 2024.

"One thing we had in 2022 and we're gonna get less of it in 2023 and possibly 2024, it was a very strong source of revenues for the Russian economy from energy exports, very, very high energy prices, and that helped support economic activity," Gourinchas noted.

In addition, there was a "very strong fiscal impulse" in Russia in 2022, continuing into 2023, according to Gourinchas.

Related Topics

IMF World Exports Russia Oil Price From

Recent Stories

Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain ..

Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain in EU - Agriculture Minister

38 seconds ago
 Russian Parliament Adopts Bill Banning Sales of Va ..

Russian Parliament Adopts Bill Banning Sales of Vapes, Liquids to Minors

40 seconds ago
 Six killed, 1,340 injured in 1,293 accidents in Pu ..

Six killed, 1,340 injured in 1,293 accidents in Punjab

41 seconds ago
 Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) reviews crime c ..

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) reviews crime control statistics

42 seconds ago
 NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooper ..

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation

24 minutes ago
 Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin G ..

Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.