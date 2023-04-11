IMF Expects 'a Little Bit More Complicated' Fiscal Situation in Russia Amid Oil Price Drop

Russia is likely to see a drop in revenues and face "a little bit more" difficult fiscal situation due to a decline in the price of Russian oil, the IMF's Research Department Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday

"We've seen that the price of oil sold by Russia in some cases has been substantially marked down compared to other oil indices," Gourinchas said. "We anticipate that the revenues will actually be coming down. The revenues feed into fiscal revenues as well. So that will make the fiscal situation a little bit more complicated from the point of view of the fiscal authorities."

Gourinchas added that it was reflected in some of the Fund's projections for 2023.

In its updated World Economic Outlook out on Tuesday, the IMF revised upward Russia's economic growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to 0.7% for 2023, but lowered its forecast by 0.8 percentage points to 1.3% for 2024.

"One thing we had in 2022 and we're gonna get less of it in 2023 and possibly 2024, it was a very strong source of revenues for the Russian economy from energy exports, very, very high energy prices, and that helped support economic activity," Gourinchas noted.

In addition, there was a "very strong fiscal impulse" in Russia in 2022, continuing into 2023, according to Gourinchas.