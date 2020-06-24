The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the Chinese economy will grow by 1 percent this year and add another 8.2 percent in 2021, the fund said in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the Chinese economy will grow by 1 percent this year and add another 8.2 percent in 2021, the fund said in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) on Wednesday.

"In China, where the recovery from the sharp contraction in the first quarter is underway, growth is projected at 1.0 percent in 2020, supported in part by policy stimulus," the IMF said.

In April, the fund projected that China's economy will grow by 1.2 percent this year and by 9.2 percent in 2021.