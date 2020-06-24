UrduPoint.com
IMF Expects China's Economy To Grow By 1% In 2020, 8.2% In 2021 - World Economic Outlook

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

IMF Expects China's Economy to Grow by 1% in 2020, 8.2% in 2021 - World Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the Chinese economy will grow by 1 percent this year and add another 8.2 percent in 2021, the fund said in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the Chinese economy will grow by 1 percent this year and add another 8.2 percent in 2021, the fund said in its updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) on Wednesday.

"In China, where the recovery from the sharp contraction in the first quarter is underway, growth is projected at 1.0 percent in 2020, supported in part by policy stimulus," the IMF said.

In April, the fund projected that China's economy will grow by 1.2 percent this year and by 9.2 percent in 2021.

