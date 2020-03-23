UrduPoint.com
IMF Expects COVID-19 To Cause Global Recession In 2020 As Bad As 2008 Crisis - Georgieva

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:35 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

"The outlook for global growth: for 2020 it is negative - a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse. But we expect a recovery in 2021," Georgieva said.

