IMF Expects COVID-19 to Cause Global Recession in 2020 as Bad as 2008 Crisis - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

"The outlook for global growth: for 2020 it is negative - a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse. But we expect a recovery in 2021," Georgieva said.