IMF Expects Debt In US 'Will Continue To Grow' - Fiscal Affair Director

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the debt in the United States will continue to grow, IMF Fiscal Affairs Director Vitor Gaspar told reporters on Wednesday

"In our projections, the debt in the US will continue to grow," Gaspar said during a virtual press briefing.

Gaspar noted that that the US government acted quickly to limit economic impact from the novel coronavirus crisis by imposing monetary and fiscal measures that succeeded putting a floor for possible economic disruptions and provided support to people in need.

"The impact in the United States is quite sizable with the public debt-to-GDP ratio increasing by more than 20 percentage points to a level slightly above 130 percent of GDP on international comparable basis," Gaspar said.

The IMF sees that there is additional room for more economic stimulus measures, Gaspar said.

"We do see that the United States has room for further fiscal support," Gaspar added.

