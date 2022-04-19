UrduPoint.com

IMF Expects Further Increases In Food Prices - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 06:28 PM

IMF Expects Further Increases in Food Prices - Report

Global food prices will likely rise further in the coming months due to the conflict in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and climate issues, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Global food prices will likely rise further in the coming months due to the conflict in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and climate issues, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

"Prices of agricultural commodities are likely to rise further - particularly wheat and, to a lesser extent, corn. These changes will add to already soaring prices of staple foods and mean that disruptions to Russian exports may be windfalls for other commodity exporters," the report said.

Together, Russia and Ukraine provide global markets with almost 30 percent of global wheat exports, it added.

Most of the regions of the globe will be affected by these price increases, and the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions will reinforce this effect, the IMF warned.

However, Asia will be able to mitigate the negative effects because of the falling price of rice, which will allow the region to mitigate cost-of-living increases for consumers in low-income countries, the report noted.

"Looking ahead, commodity price increases are expected to persist through 2022 before easing somewhat in 2023," it added.

Wheat prices have already risen by 26.4 percent due to severe drought in Canada and wheat producing areas in the United States, the IMF noted.

Related Topics

IMF World Exports Ukraine Russia Canada Drought Price Belarus United States May Market Wheat Asia

Recent Stories

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2 ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for Euro Area to 2.8% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

2 minutes ago
 IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% i ..

IMF Lowers US Economic Growth Projection to 3.7% in 2022, 2.3% in 2023 - Report

2 minutes ago
 IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in ..

IMF Downgrades Forecast for China Area to 4.4% in 2022, 5.1% in 2023 - Report

2 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at ..

IMF Expects Inflation to Remain Elevated, Reach at Least 5.7% in 2022 - Economic ..

5 minutes ago
 Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 B ..

Projected Average Oil Prices to Increase in 2022 By Almost $30 to $106.83 Per Ba ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.