UrduPoint.com

IMF Expects Morocco GDP To Grow 3% This Year After Topping Middle East, Africa Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 05:20 AM

IMF Expects Morocco GDP to Grow 3% This Year After Topping Middle East, Africa Growth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Morocco's economy is expected to grow by around 3% this year, after topping middle East and African growth rates in 2021, following its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said in a country update.

"After shrinking by 6.3 percent in 2020, GDP is forecast to have grown by 6.3 percent in 2021, among the highest in the Middle East and North Africa region," the IMF said in the report on Wednesday. "GDP growth is projected at around 3 percent in 2022, as agriculture output returns to average levels and non-agricultural activity continues to recover.

"

The IMF noted though that Morocco's labor market had not kept pace with the growth of the broader economy.

"Despite having recovered most of the jobs lost in 2020, the unemployment rate of 11.8 percent is still above pre-pandemic level, driven by a rebound of the participation rate," it said.

A fast and effective implementation of structural reforms should, however, increase the country's growth over the medium term and help it address problems across the economy, the IMF said.

Related Topics

Africa IMF Agriculture Morocco Middle East 2020 Market National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

5 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

5 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

5 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>