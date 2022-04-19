IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in 2022, Has No Projections for 2023 - WEO

UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's real GDP is projected to shrink by 35% in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economy Outlook (WEO) on Tuesday

The IMF avoided forecasting any changes in GDP in Ukraine for 2023, but noted that the country's economic growth stood at 3.4 percent in 2021.

However, the IMF is projecting prolonged economic woes for Ukraine, the report said.

"First and foremost, the displacement of people and destruction of physical capital will mean that activity in Ukraine will remain well below prewar projections for some time," the report said.

The IMF calls for a concerted international effort to support the reconstruction of Ukraine in the near future, the report added.

