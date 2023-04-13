UrduPoint.com

IMF Expresses Deep Concern Over Infringement Of Women's Rights In Afghanistan - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is deeply concerned about the infringement of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour said on Thursday

"The decision to ban women and girls from attending universities and working - it is deeply concerning," Azour said during a press briefing.

The country's economy is facing significant problems since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in the country in August 2021, he said.

Azour pointed out that the IMF has strongly supported Afghanistan in the past and hopes to renew this cooperation as soon as conditions will allow it.

"We look forward when conditions are met for the fund to reengage and be able to provide support to the people of Afghanistan," Azour said.

The Taliban has restricted women's rights to travel, study and work in Afghanistan since it assumed power after the withdrawal of US and international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government.

