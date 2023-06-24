Open Menu

IMF Faces Difficulty Providing New Loans To Countries In Need - Russia Executive Director

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 10:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is having a hard time lending new loans to many low- and middle-income countries who have skyrocketing public debt, IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"Since IMF lends money, it turns out that its loans lead to a further increase in the public debt of these countries," Mozhin said.

The IMF has enough funds to support countries in need, but many of them found themselves in severe debt crisis, he said.

Mozhin pointed out that there is a need to "lower the public debt, restructure it, partially write it off.

"

However, such action is hampered by the presence of different categories of creditors, including international organizations, individual countries that provide bilateral interstate loans and commercial creditors who simply buy government bonds, Mozhin said.

"We don't even know the Names of these commercial lenders, because they force the authorities of countries to sign so-called 'confidentiality agreements' when granting loans. Basically, these are American non-bank financial institutions, such as asset management funds, " Mozhin added.

