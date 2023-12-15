Open Menu

IMF Foresees Malaysia To Grow 4.3 Pct In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Malaysia's growth is projected to pick up slightly to 4.3 percent in 2024, supported by resilient private consumption and investment and a rebound in public spending, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday.

The Malaysian economy continues to be resilient to external headwinds, with growth drivers having shifted to robust domestic demand, it said in a statement.

According to the IMF, the Malaysian economy has weathered external headwinds well and is projected to grow at 4 percent in 2023.

Private consumption remained the main driver of growth throughout the year, supported by a healthy labor market, it said.

The IMF also said the implementation of the policy initiatives under the economic plans MADANI Economy framework, the midterm review of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan, and the accompanying national strategic plans, should accelerate to support medium-term growth and achieve high-income status.

