IMF Has About $2.2Bln To Disperse To Ukraine Until June - Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 09:04 PM

The International Monetary Fund has about $2.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine through June, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The International Monetary Fund has about $2.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine through June, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

"We have about $2.2 billion available to disburse to Ukraine between now and June," Georgieva said during a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post.

>