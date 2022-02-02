IMF Has About $2.2Bln to Disperse to Ukraine Until June - Chief

The International Monetary Fund has about $2.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine through June, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The International Monetary Fund has about $2.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine through June, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

"We have about $2.2 billion available to disburse to Ukraine between now and June," Georgieva said during a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post.