IMF Has No Date for First Review of Ukraine Program - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not have a specific date for the first review of its program with Ukraine, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We continue our engagement with the authorities and discussions on the program, its conditions and commitments are ongoing. I do not have a date for the first review," Rice said during the virtual press briefing.

The IMF spokesman emphasized the importance of Ukraine implementing effective anti-corruption measures to effectuate economic growth.

"Maintaining the independence and integrity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the High Anti-Corruption Court is key component of structural reforms to unlock stronger growth," Rice said.

In June, the IMF approved an 18-month stand-by agreement for Ukraine with access to $5 billion. The National Bank of Ukraine said that it had received $2.1 billion of these funds by June 12.