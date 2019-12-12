IMF Has Not Set Up Date to Approve Agreement With Ukraine - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not set up a date for its Executive Board to approve the staff level agreement reached with Ukraine, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday

"I do not have a date on that," Rice told reporters. "It is an important staff level agreement."

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week that the Fund had reached an agreement with Ukraine on a three-year $5.5 billion loan. Georgieva said the credit program will cover the entire three-year period.

Last December, the IMF approved a $3.9 billion standby loan agreement for Ukraine, but issued only $1.4 billion and conditioned the rest of the funds on reviews of the country's macroeconomic stability.

According to the 2018 agreement, the second tranche was supposed to be issued after a six-month period following a review of Ukraine's macroeconomic stability. However, the IMF delayed approving the second tranche and has brought up the possibility of negotiating a new credit program.