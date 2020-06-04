UrduPoint.com
IMF Has Provided $235Bln In COVID-19 Financing To 66 Countries - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided emergency financing help to 66 countries since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

"As of yesterday, 66 countries [received] $235 billion in emergency financing," Rice said during press briefing.

"We are expecting another 20 countries to be considered very soon."

The fund has provided about $250 billion in COVID-19 related assistance through different programs, in particular to the poorest countries, he added.

The global coronavirus case count has surpassed 6.5 million with over 386,000 deaths, according to public health data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

