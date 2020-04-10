IMF Head Names Advisory Group to Discuss Coronavirus Response - Statement

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva created an advisory board of a dozen prominent individuals for counseling on coronavirus challenges and its economic impact, the Fudn said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva created an advisory board of a dozen prominent individuals for counseling on coronavirus challenges and its economic impact, the Fudn said in a statement on Friday.

"Kristalina Georgieva... today convened a new external advisory group to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including policy responses to the exceptional challenges the world now faces due to the novel coronavirus and its economic impact," the statement said.

The group will meet a few times a year with the IMF's Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors, and a sub-set of IMF department Directors. Among its 12 members are Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia, Mark Malloch Brown, former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister of Singapore and Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.