UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF In Favor Of Global Minimum Corporate Tax: Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:35 PM

IMF in favor of global minimum corporate tax: official

The IMF's top economist on Tuesday said the fund has long supported a global minimum corporate tax, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on G20 countries to adopt one

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The IMF's top economist on Tuesday said the fund has long supported a global minimum corporate tax, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on G20 countries to adopt one.

"We are very much in favor of a global minimum corporate tax," chief economist Gita Gopinath told reporters.

Related Topics

IMF Top

Recent Stories

Agreements signed between Govt of GB and UNDP to p ..

15 seconds ago

1,367 shops inspected, fined over SOPs violations

16 seconds ago

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry

3 minutes ago

Pashinyan on Public Attitude to Him: Elections Wil ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 responded 1,655 emergency calls in Mar ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather to persist in most parts of country: P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.