IMF in favor of global minimum corporate tax: official

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The IMF's top economist on Tuesday said the fund has long supported a global minimum corporate tax, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on G20 countries to adopt one.

"We are very much in favor of a global minimum corporate tax," chief economist Gita Gopinath told reporters.