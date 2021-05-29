UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Lauds China's Efforts In Stepping Up Vaccination Abroad And At Home

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:56 PM

IMF lauds China's efforts in stepping up vaccination abroad and at home

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday lauded China's efforts in stepping up vaccination abroad and at home, stressing that pandemic policy is now the best economic policy

WASHINGTON , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday lauded China's efforts in stepping up vaccination abroad and at home, stressing that pandemic policy is now the best economic policy.

"We must vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population of all countries by end-2021, and at least 60 percent by mid-2022," Georgieva said in opening remarks for the spring meetings of the International Finance Forum (IFF), a non-profit, unofficial international organization headquartered in Beijing.

The IMF chief noted that a comprehensive plan, with upfront financing, upfront vaccine donations, and more investment to insure against downside scenarios, will cost around 50 billion Dollars globally, adding that a faster vaccination can result in higher global output of 9 trillion dollars between now and 2025.

"Here, China's efforts are commendable - by making vaccine supplies available abroad while keeping up the accelerated pace of vaccination at home," said Georgieva.

She noted that the recoveries are diverging dangerously across countries. "A small number of advanced and emerging market economies are powering ahead - while poorer countries are falling behind, mainly due to limited policy space and vaccine availability," she said.

"We face high uncertainty until this pandemic truly ends," Georgieva said. "We are all in the same boat." "This interdependence is our strength, and we see a renewed support for multilateral efforts: from vaccines, climate action, to modernizing international corporate taxation," she said.

A transition to the new climate economy, Georgieva said, is critical to avoid widespread economic and financial disruption, noting that China's target of net zero carbon emissions by 2060 "shows important leadership and underlines the global consensus."According to IMF research, green infrastructure investment with carbon pricing could boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.7 percent annually over the next 15 years - and create millions of jobs.

Related Topics

IMF China Beijing Same Market All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan has emerged as growth model despite coron ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia records 13 mln USD in revenue from Chines ..

2 minutes ago

China Ireland business summit highlights bilateral ..

2 minutes ago

First Group of Russian Diplomats, Technical Staff ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese forex market transactions hit 3.06 trillio ..

2 minutes ago

Ceferin says he is in favour of Champions League ' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.