UrduPoint.com

IMF, Lebanon Start Preparatory Technical Discussions On Support Program - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

IMF, Lebanon Start Preparatory Technical Discussions on Support Program - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Lebanon have started the preparatory technical discussions on the former's support program, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government of Lebanon have started the preparatory technical discussions on the former's support program, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"The IMF has received a letter from Prime Minister Najib Mikati, expressing the authorities' interest in a Fund program. Preparatory technical discussions have started," Rice said during a virtual press briefing.

The IMF spokesperson pointed out that the Lebanese government has to implement significant reforms and policies in order to address the country's economic and social crisis.

"We are engaging in some of those policies and reforms to address macroeconomic stability and lay the ground for sustainable and inclusive recovery," Rice said.

On September 10, a new government was announced in Lebanon when Mikati and President Michel Aoun signed a decree putting an end to the political deadlock in the country.

Mikati promised to carry out effective reforms, help the country recover from the financial crisis and regain the confidence of the IMF to unlock billions of Dollars in aid. With parliamentary elections soon, the Mikati cabinet has just several months left to gain the IMF support for the country's economic recovery plan.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Lebanon September From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange launches derivatives ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange launches derivatives market

6 minutes ago
 Irthi announces 2nd edition of Artisan Skills Exch ..

Irthi announces 2nd edition of Artisan Skills Exchange Programme

6 minutes ago
 Around 108 mln individuals administered COVID-19 v ..

Around 108 mln individuals administered COVID-19 vaccines so far , NCOC told

12 seconds ago
 Collective efforts vital to promote harmony: Usman ..

Collective efforts vital to promote harmony: Usman Buzdar

14 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Decided to Keep Output at 400,000 BPD Amid S ..

OPEC+ Decided to Keep Output at 400,000 BPD Amid Seasonal Demand Decline - Novak

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador stresses the need to establish direct c ..

Ambassador stresses the need to establish direct communication with local commun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.