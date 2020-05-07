UrduPoint.com
IMF, Lebanon To Start Discussing Country's Reform Plan Next Week - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:14 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Lebanese government will start discussions next on the economic reform plan in the country, the IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Lebanese government will start discussions next on the economic reform plan in the country, the IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"An IMF team will start next week discussions with the Lebanese authorities on the details of their economic reform plans," Rice said during a press briefing.

On Monday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed with the Prime Minister Hassan Diab the additional steps to be undertaken to reform the Lebnese economy.

Rice said the IMF chief noted that the government's economic recovery plan is an important step forward to address Lebanon's economic challenges.

"That plan identifies some of the key areas that needed reforms to restore external and public debt sustainability and improve the standard of living of Lebanese people," Rice said.

Last week, Diab announced that Lebanon will seek financial assistance from the IMF amid the ongoing economic crisis.

