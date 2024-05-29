IMF Lifts China Growth Forecast But Warns On Industrial Policy
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its yearly growth forecast for China, but warned that Beijing's industrial policy risks a "misallocation" of resources and could harm trade.
The world's number-two economy has been battered in recent years by a long-running debt crisis in the property market, which accounts for a quarter of gross domestic product, while weak consumer spending and persistent deflation are also dragging on growth.
But there are some signs of recovery: growth beat forecasts in the first quarter of the year, which Beijing described as a "good start".
And the IMF said Wednesday that those figures and "recent policy measures" to lift the economy had allowed it to raise its growth forecast for the year to five percent -- in line with a target set by authorities in March.
The Fund had initially projected 4.6 percent expansion, adding that it welcomed steps in recent weeks to boost the property market.
"The ongoing housing market correction, which is necessary for steering the sector towards a more sustainable path, should continue," it said.
But, it added that "a more comprehensive policy package would facilitate an efficient and less costly transition while safeguarding against downside risks".
It also warned Beijing's strong support for strategic industries risked a "misallocation" of resources and trade blowback.
"Scaling back such policies and removing trade and investment restrictions would raise domestic productivity and ease fragmentation pressures," the latest report said.
Beijing has faced growing pressure in recent months to curb industrial "overcapacity", with the United States warning excessive state subsidies could flood global markets with cheap goods.
A meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven world powers this month saw them vow to present a "united front" against China's alleged unfair trade practices and industrial overcapacity.
In the medium term, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told a news conference in Beijing, "growth is expected to slow to 3.3 percent due to ageing demographics and slower productivity growth".
She also pointed to "significant fiscal challenges, especially for local governments", adding "sustained fiscal consolidation over the medium term is needed".
This month, Beijing cut the minimum down payment rate for first-time homebuyers and suggested the government could buy up commercial real estate -- some of its most ambitious moves yet to lift the property market out of an unprecedented debt crisis.
No details were provided on how many houses would be bought.
A number of cities, including economic powerhouse Shanghai, have also removed some curbs on buying property.
The IMF said China needed "structural reforms to counter headwinds and address underlying imbalances".
"Key priorities include rebalancing the economy towards consumption by strengthening the social safety net and liberalising the services sector to enable it to boost growth potential and create jobs," it said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
More Stories From World
-
US announces 'guardrails' for controversial carbon markets5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saint Lucia formally establish diplomatic ties5 minutes ago
-
Starless and forever alone: more 'rogue' planets discovered5 minutes ago
-
Venezuela withdraws invitation to EU to observe July vote35 minutes ago
-
North Korea sent 'propaganda' across border: Seoul35 minutes ago
-
Ex-Thai PM Thaksin to face trial for royal insult35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open flat35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consul general discuses with New York mayor need to boost trade, investment35 minutes ago
-
USA looking for wins in T20 World Cup debut45 minutes ago
-
Young Afghan side 'among the favourites' for T20 World Cup45 minutes ago
-
One mayoral candidate killed, one wounded in Mexico ahead of elections: authorities55 minutes ago
-
Blinken to support Moldova's Western hopes against Russia55 minutes ago