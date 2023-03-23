IMF Managing Director Georgieva to Visit China From March 25-30 - Spokesperson

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit China from March 25-30, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit China from March 25-30, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"The Managing Director will be in China from March 25-30.

She will be participating in both, the China Development Forum and also the Boao Forum for Asia," Kozack told reporters.

The spokesperson noted that the IMF projects real GDP growth in China to reach 5.2% in 2023 from 3% in 2022.

"We expect this growth to be driven by private consumption. This reflects, of course, the reopening of China's economy starting in December of 2022," Kozack said.