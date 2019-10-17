IMF Managing Director Georgieva Welcomes EU-UK Brexit Deal

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed on Thursday the Brexit deal reached by the European Union and the United Kingdom earlier in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed on Thursday the Brexit deal reached by the European Union and the United Kingdom earlier in the day.

"This is good news," Georgieva said in reference to the Brexit deal.

The IMF Managing Director expressed hope the parties will be able to move forward on the issue in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed to a "great new deal" on Brexit.

European Commission chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the new Brexit deal is very likely to find support in the European Union and get ratified by October 31.

However, the Brexit deal has yet to be approved by the UK parliament, where the opposition Labor and the Scottish National Party have indicated they will not back the deal in the vote expected to be held on Saturday.