UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Managing Director Welcomes US-Chinese Consensus On Phase One Trade Deal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:40 AM

IMF Managing Director Welcomes US-Chinese Consensus on Phase One Trade Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva welcomed the statements made by Beijing and Washington on reaching consensus on the Phase One bilateral trade deal.

The United States and China announced on Friday that they had worked out the Phase One trade deal that is expected to be signed in early January.

"We welcome today's announcement by China and the United States on 'Phase One' #trade discussions. When implemented, this will help to de-escalate trade tensions and begin to reverse some of the tariffs imposed by both countries since 2018," Georgieva wrote on her Twitter page.

She also expressed hope that the reached accords would become an important step toward a comprehensive trade agreement, which would help to eliminate trade tensions and promote a stable and transparent global trading system.

According to media reports, under the deal, China has committed to buy more US agricultural products, protect intellectual property and open the Chinese market for financial services. The United States has reportedly agreed to cut tariffs imposed on Chinese imports since last fall and defer new duties that could have been imposed this Sunday.

Related Topics

IMF China Washington Twitter Beijing Buy United States January Sunday 2018 Market Media Agreement

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

3 hours ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

4 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

4 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

4 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.