IMF Members Provide $11.7Bln to Support Poorest States Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Georgieva

Five member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - Japan, France, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom - provided $11.7 billion in emergency support to the poorest countries, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Five member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - Japan, France, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom - provided $11.7 billion in emergency support to the poorest countries, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Thursday.

"I want to thank [them] for making firm commitments totaling $11.

7 billion," Georgieva said after a meeting of the IMF's steering International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

Georgieva noted that the amount provided by the five member states represents 70 percent of the $17 billion requested by the IMF for its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.

The Managing Director pointed out that the IMF is now able to step up support for its poorest members.

"Now we have more resources for our catastrophic and relief funds," Georgieva said.