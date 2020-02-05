UrduPoint.com
IMF Mission To Discuss Argentina's Debt Strategy - Head

Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) International Monetary Fund officials will discuss Argentina's debt strategy during their visit to the country next week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

In January, Argentina's Economy Ministry announced that the IMF's mission will visit Argentina, which is seeking to renegotiate its repayment terms, from February 12-14.

"The staff mission to Buenos Aires next week will be an opportunity to deepen our dialogue regarding the economic outlook and policies and to learn more about the authorities' strategy to address Argentina's debt situation," Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Georgieva comments come after her meeting with Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman in Rome earlier on Tuesday, which she hailed as "productive."

"The meeting was an opportunity to continue our ongoing dialogue regarding Argentina's economic program and the IMF's engagement and exchange views on the measures adopted by the authorities so far and their economic policies," she said.

"The measures adopted thus far go in the direction of restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the poor."

In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina. Later the same year, the fund agreed to increase the loan to $56.3 billion.

Under Mauricio Macri's administration, Argentina - which has recently seen a deepening economic crisis and Currency collapse - received $44 billion out of the $56.3 billion loan. The new president, Alberto Fernandez, said that his government would not take the rest of the loan and would review the repayment schedule.

