UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Mission To Return To Ukraine In Matter Of Weeks - Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

IMF Mission to Return to Ukraine in Matter of Weeks - Finance Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Ukraine will return to the country in a matter of weeks in order to continue negotiations regarding a new three-year loan, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said on Friday.

"The IMF mission will come back in the nearest weeks to Kiev," Markarova said during a discussion at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

Markarova said the Ukrainian leadership will discuss the details of the possible loan and will then inform the IMF as to what it intends to do.

An IMF delegation visited Ukraine September 12-26 to assess the situation regarding offering a new loan. Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said after the meeting that a loan may be signed in December.

Makarova said that current talks with the IMF on the new loan are moving forward faster than talks regarding previous loans.

"This is the third program I am taking part in negotiating with the IMF and ... we are moving in these discussions faster than last year and three years before," Markarova said.

In December 2018, the IMF approved a $3.9 billion stand-by loan program for Ukraine for 14 months. Of this sum, $1.4 billion was transferred in December, and the remaining funds were to be allocated based on semiannual reviews.

Initially, Kiev expected to receive the next IMF tranche in May, but the IMF postponed the transfer until after the new Ukrainian government was formed. The stand-by program was thus halted and the sides started negotiating a new agreement to replace the previous deal.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Prime Minister Ukraine Washington Kiev May September December 2018 Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

25 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

19 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

19 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

20 minutes ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex ..

20 minutes ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.