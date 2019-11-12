UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Mission To Travel To Kiev On Nov. 14 To Continue Discussion Of New Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

IMF Mission to Travel to Kiev on Nov. 14 to Continue Discussion of New Program

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Kiev on November 14 to continue the discussion of a new program in support of the Ukrainian economy, Gosta Ljungman, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Kiev on November 14 to continue the discussion of a new program in support of the Ukrainian economy, Gosta Ljungman, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said Tuesday.

The mission, led by Ron van Rooden, will continue the discussion with government officials of a new program that could be supported under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The discussion was initiated during the previous IMF mission's visit to Kiev from September 12-26, 2019.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Visit Van Kiev September November 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

45 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

48 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

48 minutes ago

Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

51 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 160 for two in reply of Souther ..

1 hour ago

Al Othaimeen: Islamic Social Finance Instruments a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.