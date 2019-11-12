IMF Mission To Travel To Kiev On Nov. 14 To Continue Discussion Of New Program
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Kiev on November 14 to continue the discussion of a new program in support of the Ukrainian economy, Gosta Ljungman, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said Tuesday
The mission, led by Ron van Rooden, will continue the discussion with government officials of a new program that could be supported under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
The discussion was initiated during the previous IMF mission's visit to Kiev from September 12-26, 2019.