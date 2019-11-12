IMF Mission to Travel to Kiev on Nov. 14 to Continue Discussion of New Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Kiev on November 14 to continue the discussion of a new program in support of the Ukrainian economy, Gosta Ljungman, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) An International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) mission will arrive in Kiev on November 14 to continue the discussion of a new program in support of the Ukrainian economy, Gosta Ljungman, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine , said Tuesday.

The mission, led by Ron van Rooden, will continue the discussion with government officials of a new program that could be supported under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The discussion was initiated during the previous IMF mission's visit to Kiev from September 12-26, 2019.