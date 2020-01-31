UrduPoint.com
IMF Mission To Visit Argentina From February 12-14 - Economy Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s mission will visit Argentina, which is seeking to renegotiate its repayment terms, from February 12-14, the country's Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Argentine government will be hosting the IMF mission in Buenos Aires from February 12-14," the ministry said.

In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina. Later the same year, the fund agreed to increase the loan to $56.3 billion.

Under Mauricio Macri's administration, Argentina - which has recently seen a deepening economic crisis and Currency collapse - received $44 billion out of the $56.3 billion loan. The new president, Alberto Fernandez, said that his government would not take the rest of the loan and would review the repayment schedule.

