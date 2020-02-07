IMF Mission to Visit Belarus From March 19-30 - IMF Office in Belarus

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Jacques Miniane, is set to begin work in Belarus from March 19-30, the IMF's office in Minsk told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Jacques Miniane, is set to begin work in Belarus from March 19-30, the IMF's office in Minsk told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Mission will be led by Jacques Miniane, the dates are from March 19-30. This is a planned mission under [IMF's] Article IV," the office said.

Under Article IV, the IMF team will visit Belarus to assess the financial and economic development of the country and discuss policies with the authorities.

The team will prepare a report upon returning to the IMF headquarters in Washington.

The IMF mission previously visited Belarus from late October until early November to assess the economic situation in the country. Shortly after their departure, Belarusian Finance Minister Maxim Yermalovich said that Minsk and the IMF were unlikely to agree on a new loan program in 2020. Belarus has been seeking to resume talks with the IMF about a new loan this year since discussions were suspended in 2017.