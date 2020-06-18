IMF Mission to Visit Ukraine in July-August to Follow Up on COVID-19 Support - Minister

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is planning to send a mission to Ukraine in July or August to assess conditions for the disbursement of the second installment of the country's $5 billion COVID-19 economic support package, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Thursday

"The mission's arrival is scheduled to take place in the July-August, most probably in July.

After that, we can expect to receive the second installment," Marchenko told reporters, as broadcast on national television.

According to the minister, Ukraine might be able to suspend borrowing funds from the package as early as in 2022.

On June 9, the IMF Executive board approved an 18-month so-called Stand-by Arrangement to Ukraine, with total access of about $5 billion, to help the country cope with economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The first installment of $2.1 billion was disbursed immediately.