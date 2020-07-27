UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF, Moldova Reach Staff-Level Agreement On New $558Mln Loan - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:45 PM

IMF, Moldova Reach Staff-Level Agreement on New $558Mln Loan - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to provide Moldova a new $558 million three-year loan as part of an economic reform program for the country, IMF mission leader Ruben Atoyan said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to provide Moldova a new $558 million three-year loan as part of an economic reform program for the country, IMF mission leader Ruben Atoyan said in a statement on Monday.

"IMF staff and the Moldovan authorities have reached staff-level agreement on an economic reform program to be supported by three-year Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility (ECF/EFF) arrangements," Atoyan said. "Access under this arrangement is proposed to be set at SDR400 million (232 percent of Moldova's quota in the Fund and about US$558 million).

"

Atoyan noted that the IMF Executive board is expected to consider the staff-level agreement in September

The IMF mission leader said the new arrangements will help maintain Moldova's macroeconomic stability, provide an anchor for authorities' policies to support the post-pandemic recovery and catalyze external financing from other donors.

Atoyan also said the new agreement will support Moldova's ambitious institutional reforms aimed designed to tackle widespread vulnerabilities in areas of fiscal governance, non-bank financial sector oversight, market regulation, anti-corruption and rule of law.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Moldova Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal s ..

2 minutes ago

Flour being supplied in KP as per Govt quota: Dire ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.