IMF Monitors Situation In Ukraine 'Very Closely,' Hopes Tensions Will Ease - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 09:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is monitoring the situation in Ukraine very closely and hopes that the tensions will ease, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"We are monitoring the developments in Ukraine very closely. We are hoping tensions will ease," Rice said during a press briefing.

Rice noted that the IMF Executive board approved in November the schedule for the remaining funds disbursements under the program with Ukraine.

"The second review mission expected to take place in the first quarter of this year," Rice said, adding that the IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities continue active discussions on the program.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week that the IMF is ready to assist Ukraine in case of a conflict that may have a spillover effect on the finances of other countries. Georgieva also noted that the IMF has about $2.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine through June.

