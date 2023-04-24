IMF Morphed Into Tool For Achieving US Military Goals -Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund has turned into a tool used by the United States to achieve its goals including those of military nature, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday

"Now, clearly and openly the International Monetary Fund has morphed into a tool for the achievement of the goals of the United States and their allies, including goals of military nature," Lavrov said.