UrduPoint.com

IMF Morphed Into Tool For Achieving US Military Goals -Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

IMF Morphed Into Tool For Achieving US Military Goals -Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund has turned into a tool used by the United States to  achieve its goals including those of military nature, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN Security Council on Monday

"Now, clearly and openly the International Monetary Fund has morphed into a tool for the achievement of the goals of the United States and their allies, including goals of military nature," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United States

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

13 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to MontrÃ©al in July

58 minutes ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

58 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

58 minutes ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.