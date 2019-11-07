UrduPoint.com
IMF Notes Progress In Negotiations With Ukraine - Spokesperson

Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted progress in its negotiations with Ukraine and urges Kiev to continue structural reforms, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during a press briefing on Thursday

"Discussions on the [IMF-supported] program are ongoing, progress has been made in discussing fiscal and monetary policies and key reform measures," Rice told reporters.

Rice did not provide a specific date as to when the IMF and Ukraine may reach an agreement, but noted that negotiations usually take time.

The IMF expressed support for Ukraine's efforts to reach greater and more sustainable growth, but Kiev must advance structural reforms to achieve that goal.

"We think that Ukraine needs to advance some structural reforms to improve governance, tackle corruption and to reduce the role of the state and oligarchs," Rice said.

In October, Ukraine Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said the country still has a chance to secure the second IMF loan tranche before the end of 2019.

The IMF approved a standby loan agreement of $3.9 billion for Ukraine in December of 2018, but it issued only $1.4 billion and conditioned the rest of the funds on reviews of the country's macroeconomic stability.

According to the 2018 agreement, the second tranche was supposed to be issued after a six-month period following a review of Ukraine's macroeconomic stability. However, the IMF delayed approving the second tranche and has brought up the possibility of negotiating a new credit program.

