UrduPoint.com

IMF Official Warns About Cryptocurrencies Destabilizing Emerging Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:14 PM

IMF Official Warns About Cryptocurrencies Destabilizing Emerging Markets

Emerging markets can be undermined by the use of cryptocurrencies as payment instruments due to their unstable nature, Tobias Adrian, the financial counselor and director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Financial Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Emerging markets can be undermined by the use of cryptocurrencies as payment instruments due to their unstable nature, Tobias Adrian, the financial counselor and director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Financial Times.

Last week, the IMF described El Salvador's decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender as one that carries large risks for financial and market integrity and could lead to "contingent liabilities."

"Crypto is being used to take money out of countries that are regarded as unstable (by some external investors)," Adrian said, noting that sharp price fluctuations cause "destabilizing" capital flows in such markets.

The official went on to say that some emerging markets and developing economies are now facing grave risks after replacing their established currencies with crypto.

"Applying established regulatory tools to manage capital flows may be more challenging when value is transmitted through new instruments, new channels and new service providers that are not regulated entities," Adrian explained.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in November plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano in the country, with the cryptocurrency used to fund the project.

Related Topics

IMF Bitcoin Salvador Lead Price El Salvador Cryptocurrency Money May November Market

Recent Stories

Police arrest 15; recover 1700 kites, 61 string ro ..

Police arrest 15; recover 1700 kites, 61 string rolls

1 minute ago
 US Hopes Russia Will Choose Path of Diplomacy Inst ..

US Hopes Russia Will Choose Path of Diplomacy Instead of Conflict in Ukraine - U ..

1 minute ago
 PTI govt pay due attention to promotion of element ..

PTI govt pay due attention to promotion of elementary, secondary, higher educati ..

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson Apologizes in Parliament After Damnin ..

UK's Johnson Apologizes in Parliament After Damning Report on Downing Street Par ..

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh police officers get death sentence over ..

Bangladesh police officers get death sentence over army major murder

12 minutes ago
 Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>