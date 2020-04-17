IMF Panel Predicts Global Economic Recovery in 2021, Urges Boosting Aid to Member States

The International Monetary and Fiscal Committee (IMFC), a 24-member panel consisting of central bank chiefs and finance ministers, predicted a global economic recovery next year and urged the International Monetary Fund to facilitate the rebound by continuing to boost aid to member nations battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, according to a statement issued by the group Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The International Monetary and Fiscal Committee (IMFC), a 24-member panel consisting of central bank chiefs and finance ministers, predicted a global economic recovery next year and urged the International Monetary Fund to facilitate the rebound by continuing to boost aid to member nations battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, according to a statement issued by the group Thursday.

"While the global outlook is subject to exceptionally high uncertainty, we expect a recovery next year as we continue to employ all available policy tools to defeat the pandemic, protect jobs and restore growth. We have taken extraordinary macroeconomic action and, working together, will further scale up fiscal, monetary and financial stability measures, as necessary, to facilitate a speedy return to strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth," the statement said.

The IMFC added that targeted and sizeable spending by individual nations is critical to "provide a safety net for the most affected households and businesses and create conditions for a rapid recovery."

The panel welcomed the IMF's crisis response thus far while calling on the international lender explore additional tools that could serve its members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises, the statement said.

The IMF has made hundreds of billions of dollars available to member states in recent weeks, to help cushion the pandemic's impact on their respective economies.

The panel advises and reports to the IMF Board of Governors on the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system, including responses to unfolding crises.