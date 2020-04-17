UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Panel Predicts Global Economic Recovery In 2021, Urges Boosting Aid To Member States

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:49 AM

IMF Panel Predicts Global Economic Recovery in 2021, Urges Boosting Aid to Member States

The International Monetary and Fiscal Committee (IMFC), a 24-member panel consisting of central bank chiefs and finance ministers, predicted a global economic recovery next year and urged the International Monetary Fund to facilitate the rebound by continuing to boost aid to member nations battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, according to a statement issued by the group Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The International Monetary and Fiscal Committee (IMFC), a 24-member panel consisting of central bank chiefs and finance ministers, predicted a global economic recovery next year and urged the International Monetary Fund to facilitate the rebound by continuing to boost aid to member nations battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, according to a statement issued by the group Thursday.

"While the global outlook is subject to exceptionally high uncertainty, we expect a recovery next year as we continue to employ all available policy tools to defeat the pandemic, protect jobs and restore growth. We have taken extraordinary macroeconomic action and, working together, will further scale up fiscal, monetary and financial stability measures, as necessary, to facilitate a speedy return to strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth," the statement said.

The IMFC added that targeted and sizeable spending by individual nations is critical to "provide a safety net for the most affected households and businesses and create conditions for a rapid recovery."

The panel welcomed the IMF's crisis response thus far while calling on the international lender explore additional tools that could serve its members' needs as the crisis evolves, drawing on relevant experiences from previous crises, the statement said.

The IMF has made hundreds of billions of dollars available to member states in recent weeks, to help cushion the pandemic's impact on their respective economies.

The panel advises and reports to the IMF Board of Governors on the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system, including responses to unfolding crises.

Related Topics

IMF Bank All From Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

51 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.