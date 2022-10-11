IMF Predicts 35% Decrease of Ukrainian Economy in 2022 - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The projected contraction of economy in Ukraine is expected to be 35% as a result of the hostilities and the related crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report on Tuesday.

