IMF Projects Euro Area to Grow by 0.8% in 2023, 1.4% in 2024 - World Economic Outlook

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The economy of the euro area will grow by 0.8% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Compared with January's projections, the figures represent a revision of +0.1 percentage points and -0.2 percentage points, respectively.