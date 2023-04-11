Close
IMF Projects Euro Area To Grow By 0.8% In 2023, 1.4% In 2024 - World Economic Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IMF Projects Euro Area to Grow by 0.8% in 2023, 1.4% in 2024 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The economy of the euro area will grow by 0.8% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Compared with January's projections, the figures represent a revision of +0.1 percentage points and -0.2 percentage points, respectively.

