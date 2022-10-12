IMF Projects Ukraine 2023 Budget Requirements To Be Up To $4Bln Per Month - Georgieva
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 11:14 PM
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine will begin in-person discussions on the 2023 budget requirements for the country that are projected to be up to $4 billion per month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday
"Our current thinking is that the financing requirements will be around US$3-US$4 billion per month in 2023," Georgieva said at the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine in Washington.
Georgieva said the IMF is planning to begin in-person discussions with Kiev on its budget and key policy priorities.