IMF Projects Ukraine 2023 Budget Requirements To Be Up To $4Bln Per Month - Georgieva

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 11:14 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine will begin in-person discussions on the 2023 budget requirements for the country that are projected to be up to $4 billion per month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"Our current thinking is that the financing requirements will be around US$3-US$4 billion per month in 2023," Georgieva said at the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine in Washington.

Georgieva said the IMF is planning to begin in-person discussions with Kiev on its budget and key policy priorities.

