UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Proposes $50 Bn Plan To End The Pandemic: Official

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:30 PM

IMF proposes $50 bn plan to end the pandemic: official

The IMF on Friday proposed $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, with a target of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the world's population by the end of 2021

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The IMF on Friday proposed $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, with a target of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the world's population by the end of 2021.

"Our proposal sets targets, estimates financing requirements and lays out pragmatic action," said Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the Global Health Summit held in Rome as part of the G20.

Related Topics

IMF World Rome Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

31 minutes ago

PESCO gears up drive against power theft

58 seconds ago

Greek firefighters 'cautiously optimistic' of subd ..

1 minute ago

CDA starts adorning green belts with colourful lig ..

1 minute ago

Political parties, civil society stage protest ral ..

4 minutes ago

Corona rapid tests of 180 passengers conducted at ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.