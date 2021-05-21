IMF proposes $50 bn plan to end the pandemic: official

The IMF on Friday proposed $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, with a target of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the world's population by the end of 2021

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The IMF on Friday proposed $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, with a target of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the world's population by the end of 2021.

"Our proposal sets targets, estimates financing requirements and lays out pragmatic action," said Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the Global Health Summit held in Rome as part of the G20.