IMF Proposes $50Bln Plan to Help End Coronavirus Pandemic - Senior Officials

The International Monetary Fund has proposed investing about $50 billion to help end the novel coronavirus pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Economic Counselor Gita Gopinath and Economist Ruchir Agarwal said in a blog post on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The International Monetary Fund has proposed investing about $50 billion to help end the novel coronavirus pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Economic Counselor Gita Gopinath and Economist Ruchir Agarwal said in a blog post on Friday.

"The proposal's total cost of around $50 billion would include grants, national government resources and concessional financing," the IMF officials said.

The proposal includes grant financing of at least $35 billion and the G20 countries have already expressed readiness to cover more than half of this sum, according to the blog post.

The IMF officials pointed out that another $15 billion could come from nations' authorities.

They also urged providing at least $4 billion for COVAX vaccine distribution as well as ensuring free cross-border flows of raw materials and finished vaccines.

Restrictions of these flows are jeopardizing access to vaccines for billions of people in the developing world, they added.