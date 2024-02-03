Open Menu

IMF: Prospects For Saudi Economy More Positive, Expected Growth Of 5.5% In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM

IMF: prospects for Saudi economy more positive, expected growth of 5.5% in 2025

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its expectations for economic growth in Saudi Arabia, indicating a positive outlook for the Kingdom's economy. The IMF now predicts a growth rate of 5.5% in 2025, an increase from its previous estimate of 4.5% issued in October 2023.

These revisions were made based on the data published in the IMF's report 'Updates on Global Economic Prospects' in January 2024, which highlighted the optimistic outlook for the Saudi economy's performance and strength despite the risks and challenges present in the global economic landscape.

This positive outlook confirms the growth and prosperity of the Saudi economy, which is being driven by strong leadership both regionally and internationally.

The report also expects the global economy to achieve a growth rate of 3.1% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025.

Related Topics

IMF Saudi Saudi Arabia January October From

Recent Stories

ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

15 minutes ago
 Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

13 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

13 hours ago
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

14 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

14 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

14 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

14 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

14 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World