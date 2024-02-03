IMF: Prospects For Saudi Economy More Positive, Expected Growth Of 5.5% In 2025
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its expectations for economic growth in Saudi Arabia, indicating a positive outlook for the Kingdom's economy. The IMF now predicts a growth rate of 5.5% in 2025, an increase from its previous estimate of 4.5% issued in October 2023.
These revisions were made based on the data published in the IMF's report 'Updates on Global Economic Prospects' in January 2024, which highlighted the optimistic outlook for the Saudi economy's performance and strength despite the risks and challenges present in the global economic landscape.
This positive outlook confirms the growth and prosperity of the Saudi economy, which is being driven by strong leadership both regionally and internationally.
The report also expects the global economy to achieve a growth rate of 3.1% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025.
