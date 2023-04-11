IMF Raises Growth Forecast for US to 1.6% in 2023, 1.1% in 2024 - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its projection for the United States' economic growth to 1.6% in 2023 and 1.1% in 2024.

Real GDP growth in the US in 2023 is expected to reach 1.

6%, which is 0.2 percentage points more than was expected in January, the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook.

In 2024, US growth is forecast to reach 1.1%, up from the 1% projected by the IMF in January, the report added.