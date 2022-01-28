UrduPoint.com

IMF Reaches Agreement With Argentina On Refinancing Country's Program - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 08:43 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday that it has reached an agreement with Argentina on the key policies on refinancing the country's debt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday that it has reached an agreement with Argentina on the key policies on refinancing the country's debt.

"IMF staff and the Argentine authorities have reached an understanding on key policies as part of their ongoing discussions of an IMF-supported program," the statement said.

>