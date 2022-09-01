UrduPoint.com

September 01, 2022

IMF Reaches Preliminary $2.9Bln Loan Agreement With Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka - IMF

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with the government of Sri Lanka for a loan of about $2.9 billion to support the country's economic reforms.

"The new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement will support Sri Lanka's program to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, while safeguarding financial stability, reducing corruption vulnerabilities and unlocking Sri Lanka's growth potential," Peter Breuer and Masahiro Nozaki, the leaders of IMF's delegation for Sri Lanka, said following their visit to Colombo.

According to the fund, the agreement has to be approved by IMF management and the Executive board, provided that the government implements necessary actions and Sri Lanka's official creditors give the IMF financing assurances.

To ensure the country's debt stability, the authorities have introduced a program that includes tax reforms, cost-recovery based pricing for fuel and electricity to minimize fiscal risks arising from state-owned enterprises, as well as increased social spending for low-income groups and the adoption of a new Banking Act.

 

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the country's tourist flow, which led to a shortage of foreign Currency and the worst economic crisis since independence from the United Kingdom in 1948. The crisis triggered a sharp rise in energy prices and the subsequent shortage in food and basic necessities, as well as constant power outages.

In April, the country defaulted on its external debt obligations, with its debt reaching $51 billion. The IMF estimates Sri Lanka's economy is expected to contract by 8.7% in 2022 and inflation recently exceeded 60%. 

When the crisis broke out, then-President Gotabai Rajapaksa fled the country after a popular uprising against the economic hardship. Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe replaced Rajapaksa and has already held several rounds of talks with the IMF team on restructuring its debt in accordance with the IMF-supported economic restructuring program. 

