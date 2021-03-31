UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Reaches Staff Agreement To Boost Jordan's Access To Finances By $200Mln - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:10 AM

IMF Reaches Staff Agreement to Boost Jordan's Access to Finances By $200Mln - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that a staff agreement has been reached to increase Jordan's access to funds by $200 million with total disbursements to the country expected to reach $1.95 billion by 2024.

"In view of the higher financing needs, staff supports the authorities' request for an augmentation of access under the EFF [Extended Fund Facility] by US$200 million. Total IMF disbursements, including the amount drawn under the Rapid Financing Instrument, over 2020-24 are expected to amount to SDR 1,362.11 million (or around US$1.95 billion)," IMF team leader S.

Ali Abbas, who concluded virtual discussions with the Jordanian authorities, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The staff agreement between the IMF and Jordan is subject to approval of the IMF Executive board.

The IMF has praised Jordan for its adherence to the organization's program and for showing significant progress on key reforms.

Robust concessional support from donors, including through provision of vaccines, remains crucial for the progress to continue, especially given "the longer tail of the pandemic" and "a disproportionate burden" of supporting and hosting 1.3 million refugees from neighboring Syria.

Related Topics

IMF Syria Progress From Refugee Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

4 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

3 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

3 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

3 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

3 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.