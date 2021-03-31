(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that a staff agreement has been reached to increase Jordan's access to funds by $200 million with total disbursements to the country expected to reach $1.95 billion by 2024.

"In view of the higher financing needs, staff supports the authorities' request for an augmentation of access under the EFF [Extended Fund Facility] by US$200 million. Total IMF disbursements, including the amount drawn under the Rapid Financing Instrument, over 2020-24 are expected to amount to SDR 1,362.11 million (or around US$1.95 billion)," IMF team leader S.

Ali Abbas, who concluded virtual discussions with the Jordanian authorities, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The staff agreement between the IMF and Jordan is subject to approval of the IMF Executive board.

The IMF has praised Jordan for its adherence to the organization's program and for showing significant progress on key reforms.

Robust concessional support from donors, including through provision of vaccines, remains crucial for the progress to continue, especially given "the longer tail of the pandemic" and "a disproportionate burden" of supporting and hosting 1.3 million refugees from neighboring Syria.