IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement On $289Mln Stand-By Arrangement For Georgia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 08:26 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement on a $289 million stand-by arrangement for Georgia, IMF's team head James John said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement on a $289 million stand-by arrangement for Georgia, IMF's team head James John said on Friday.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Georgian authorities on a three-year Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR210.

4 million (about $289 million) or 100 percent of Georgia's quota," John said in a statement.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive board, which is expected to consider Georgia's request in May, he added.

John pointed out Georgia's strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, spillovers from the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions are expected to lower Georgia's growth to around 3% in 2022, raise inflation, and widen the current account deficit, he noted.

